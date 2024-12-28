Afghan forces target Pakistan in retaliation for airstrikes that killed dozens

Afghanistan's Defense Ministry says its forces hit several points inside Pakistan in retaliation for deadly airstrikes

Afghanistan's Defense Ministry said Saturday that its forces hit several points inside Pakistan in retaliation for deadly airstrikes last week.

Pakistan last Tuesday launched an operation to destroy a training facility and kill insurgents in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province. The strikes killed dozens of people, mostly women and children.

Comments from the Taliban Defense Ministry on Saturday, posted on X, said its forces targeted Pakistani points that “served as centers and hideouts for malicious elements and their supporters who organized and coordinated attacks in Afghanistan.”

The ministry did not say if there were any casualties or how the strikes were carried out.

Pakistani officials have accused the Taliban of not doing enough to combat cross-border militant activity, a charge the Taliban government denies, saying it does not allow anyone to carry out attacks against any country from its soil.

No one from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry was immediately available for comment about the retaliation.