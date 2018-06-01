Former Afghan hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail

Former hostage Joshua Boyle will be released from a Canadian jail with strict bail conditions that include an electronic tracking bracelet, a judge ruled Friday.

Boyle faces a string of charges, including sexual assault, following his release from captivity in Afghanistan last year. The alleged crimes occurred between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30 after he and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, returned to Canada. A publication ban bars reporting information that could identify the alleged victims.

Ontario Court Justice Robert Wadden issued the bail decision. Under the release conditions, Boyle will live with his parents, Patrick and Linda Boyle in Smiths Falls, Ontario. He must wear a GPS ankle bracelet that can track his movements.

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan. The couple had three children during their five years in captivity. The family was rescued by Pakistani forces last October.

Boyle was arrested by Ottawa police in December and charged with offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance.

Boyle, his wife and children had been living in an Ottawa apartment when he was arrested.