May 14, 10:50:06PM ET

Maryland
Nebraska
West Virginia

Nebraska
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

Maryland, West Virginia and Nebraska primaries 2024: Alsobrooks beats Trone, GOP incumbents survive

May 14, 11:34 PM EDT
That's a wrap!
May 14, 11:32 PM EDT
AP: Scott renominated for Baltimore mayor

An Afghan military helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills at least 1, the Taliban say

The Taliban say a military helicopter crashed in Ghor province in western Afghanistan, killing at least one person

ByThe Associated Press
May 15, 2024, 5:13 AM

ISLAMABAD -- An Afghan military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in Ghor province in western Afghanistan, killing at least one person, the Taliban defense ministry said.

The crash of the MI-17 was caused by a technical problem, according to a statement.

The helicopter was on a rescue mission after a vehicle carrying civilians plunged into a river near the city of Feroz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, the ministry said in post on the social media platform X.

Twelve passengers were injured in the crash, according to the statement. The crew tried to make an emergency landing but the helicopter hit a wall and crashed, it added.

The statement did not identify the individual who was killed in the accident and it was not clear how many people were on board.

Images posted on X show the crash site along a river, where dozens of people gathered to try to help the survivors.

