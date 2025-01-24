Afghan women’s group hails court's move to arrest Taliban leaders for persecution of women

An Afghan women's group is welcoming the decision by the International Criminal Court to arrest Taliban leaders for their persecution of women

An Afghan women’s group on Friday hailed a decision by the International Criminal Court to arrest Taliban leaders for their persecution of women.

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan announced Thursday he had requested arrest warrants for two top Taliban officials, including the leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Since they took back control of the country in 2021, the Taliban have barred women from jobs, most public spaces and education beyond sixth grade.

In a statement, the Afghan Women’s Movement for Justice and Awareness celebrated the ICC decision and called it a “great historical achievement.”

“We consider this achievement a symbol of the strength and will of Afghan women and believe this step will start a new chapter of accountability and justice in the country,” the group said.

The Taliban government has yet to comment on the court's move.

An official in the former Western-backed administration warned the Taliban leadership was likely to exploit the decision for propaganda purposes by framing it as proof of their strong faith and resilience.

“They may tell their followers that their beliefs are so powerful they have provoked the collective opposition of global powers," Mohammad Halim Fidai said on the X platform. Fidai was a governor of four provinces before the takeover and now lives outside Afghanistan. "This decision could inadvertently serve as a badge of honor or credibility for them.”

Also Friday, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said it was a “tragedy and travesty” that girls remain deprived of education.

“It has been 1,225 days — soon to be four years — since authorities imposed a ban that prevents girls above the age of 12 from attending school,” said the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva. “It is a travesty and tragedy that millions of Afghan girls have been stripped of their right to education.”

Afghanistan is the only country in the world that explicitly bars women and girls from all levels of education, said Otunbayeva.