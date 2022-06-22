Afghanistan state-run news agency says at least 255 people killed in earthquake that struck eastern Paktika province

Afghanistan state-run news agency says at least 255 people killed in earthquake that struck eastern Paktika province

ByThe Associated Press
June 22, 2022, 1:45 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghanistan state-run news agency says at least 255 people killed in earthquake that struck eastern Paktika province.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events