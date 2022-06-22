Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says 1,000 killed, 1,500 injured in earthquake that struck country’s east

ByThe Associated Press
June 22, 2022, 6:55 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says 1,000 killed, 1,500 injured in earthquake that struck country’s east.

