Aid group: 22 migrants die on way to Spain; dozens missing

A humanitarian aid group that monitors the plight of migrants taking perilous seaborne routes to Spain fears that 21 women and one girl have died and several dozen more people were lost at sea while trying to reach the Canary Islands

September 2, 2021, 12:31 PM
1 min read

MADRID -- A humanitarian aid group that monitors the plight of migrants taking perilous seaborne routes to Spain said that 21 women and one girl have died and several dozen more people were lost at sea while trying to reach the Canary Islands.

Helena Maleno, founder of nongovernmental organization Walking Borders, tweeted Thursday that 22 bodies have been recovered from a migrant boat by the Moroccan navy. She said there was one girl among the female casualties, who were mostly from the Ivory Coast and Guinea.

Moroccan authorities and navy haven't commented or provided information about the incident. Spain’s maritime rescue service also wasn't able to confirm it immediately.

Maleno said that the boat started its journey carrying 86 people, including 36 women and 13 girls.

The Atlantic route from the west coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become one of the most used and deadliest routes for those desperate to reach Europe.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

