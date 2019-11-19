Aid group reopens hospital hit during Houthi attack in Yemen An international medical relief agency says it has reopened a hospital it runs in western Yemen two weeks after an attack damaged the facility

Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, announced resuming work at its hospital in the Red Sea city of Mocha on Tuesday.

The Houthi rebels launched a drone and missile attack earlier this month that targeted buildings near the hospital, killing at least eight people.

The causalities did not include any patients at the MSF hospital, all of whom were transferred to other care facilities in Mocha after the attack.

The hospital was first opened in August last year, offering free services to thousands of war-wounded people.

Yemen’s war pits Iran-backed Houthi rebels against the internationally recognized government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition since March 2015.