Albanian court begins corruption trial against former Prime Minister Sali Berisha

An Albanian court has begun the corruption trial of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha

FILE - Sali Berisha, center, leader of Democratic Party of Albania, makes statements outside a voting station during a general election where rival Socialist Edi Rama, unseen, is seeking a fourth term as Albania's prime minister in Tirana, Albania on May 11, 2025. (AP Photo, File)

TIRANA, Albania -- An Albanian court on Monday started the trial on corruption charges of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, who leads the opposition Democratic Party.

The trial for Berisha, 80, at the Special Court for Corruption and Organized Crime, which covers cases involving senior officials and politicians, also includes his son-in-law and three other people.

In October 2023, prosecutors put Berisha under investigation for allegedly abusing his post to help his son-in-law, Jamarber Malltezi, privatize public land to build 17 apartment buildings in the capital, Tirana.

In September 2024 Berisha was formally charged with corruption in connection with a property deal. He has denied the charges, describing them as political repression ordered by Prime Minister Edi Rama of the left-wing Socialist Party.

On Monday, Berisha reported to the prosecutor's office, as required every two weeks, but said he did not go to the court where he was represented by his lawyers.

“My presence or not is set from my lawyers and naturally in line with the laws,” he told journalists. “That is a session where my lawyers will present their claims.”

Berisha was prime minister from 2005-2013 and served as president from 1992-1997. He was re-elected as a lawmaker for the center-right conservative Democratic Party in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The United States government in May 2021 and the United Kingdom in July 2022 barred Berisha and close family members from entering their countries because of his alleged involvement in corruption.

Corruption remains a top issue that has continuously negatively affected Albania since the fall of the communist regime in 1990.

Beside Berisha, former President Ilir Meta and members of Berisha’s opposition coalition have also been detained and investigated on corruption charges. Both say the charges are politically motivated, accusing the government of corruption.

In October last year, Tirana started full membership negotiations with Brussels on aligning with the European Union on the rule of law, the functioning of democratic institutions and the fight against corruption. Albania aims to join the bloc by 2030, according to Rama.