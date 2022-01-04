Albanian wanted over police killing arrested in Germany

German police say an Albanian man who disappeared after serving part of a sentence for his role in the killing of a high-ranking police officer in his homeland two decades ago has been arrested at Frankfurt Airport

BERLIN -- An Albanian man who disappeared after serving part of a sentence for his role in the killing of a high-ranking police officer in his homeland two decades ago has been arrested at Frankfurt Airport, German police said Tuesday.

The 42-year-old, whose name wasn't released, was arrested on New Year's Day as he tried to depart for Istanbul, federal police said in a statement.

They said Albanian authorities were seeking the man on an international arrest warrant and that he and his father killed the police official in 2000. He was released on bail in November 2017 and then disappeared.

The man is in custody awaiting extradition to Albania, German police said.