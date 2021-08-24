Algeria breaks off diplomatic ties with neighboring Morocco

Algeria’s foreign minister says his country is breaking diplomatic ties with Morocco “starting today,” amid growing hostility between the neighbors

August 24, 2021, 5:39 PM
1 min read

ALGIERS, Algeria -- Algeria’s foreign minister said Tuesday that his country is breaking diplomatic ties with Morocco “starting today,” amid growing hostility between the North African neighbors.

Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra read a statement from the country's president on the decision during a press conference.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told a security council meeting that “incessant hostile acts" by Morocco raised "the need for a revision in relations between the two countries and the intensification of security checks at the western borders” with Morocco, the official APS new agency reported.

The move follows a period of growing tension between the neighbors which are mired in a long-standing feud with their borders closed to each other.

Matters deteriorated further in recent weeks with Morocco's U.N. ambassador saying the people of Algeria's Kabyle region should have the right to determine their future status.

That recalls Algeria's support for Polisario guerrillas' bid for self-determination in the disputed Western Sahara, annexed by Morocco in 1975. Morocco wants autonomy for the region.

Algeria, in turn, claims that Morocco backs a separatist group in the Berber region of Kabyle that it has placed on a terrorist list.

Top Stories

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

22 minutes ago

Afghanistan updates: Taliban warns of 'serious position' if US stays beyond Aug. 31

18 minutes ago

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

3 hours ago

Mystery unfolds in Boston suburb attack

Jun 27, 8:51 PM

Who are the Taliban?

Aug 17, 6:04 PM

Top Stories

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

3 hours ago

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

1 hour ago

1st female Afghan air force pilot: ‘Taliban’s war is against women’

Aug 23, 10:24 PM

At least 21 dead, 40 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

Aug 23, 11:36 AM

Top Stories

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

3 hours ago

1st female Afghan air force pilot: ‘Taliban’s war is against women’

Aug 23, 10:24 PM

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

1 hour ago

At least 21 dead, 40 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

Aug 23, 11:36 AM

Top Stories

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

1st female Afghan air force pilot: ‘Taliban’s war is against women’

Aug 23, 10:24 PM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

3 hours ago

At least 21 dead, 40 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

Aug 23, 11:36 AM

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

1 hour ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events