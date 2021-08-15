Algeria detains 36 in mob killing of man amid wildfires

Algerian authorities say they have detained 36 people in the mob killing and burning of a man in a town in the country’s Kabyle region that the crowd wrongly suspected of starting dozens of wildfires

August 15, 2021, 8:47 PM
2 min read

ALGIERS, Algeria -- Authorities have detained 36 people in the brutal mob killing and burning of a man in a town in Algeria’s Kabyle region that the crowd suspected of starting dozens of wildfires but who had actually come to help, the head of the judicial police said Sunday.

The fires that began last Monday tore through the mountainous region, killing at least 47 residents and 28 soldiers while destroying olive groves and livestock.

Most fires across other regions were being checked and “no longer represent a danger for residents,” Civil Protection official Col. Farouk Achour was quoted by the official APS news agency as saying. More than 74 fires were put out in the last 24 hours, he said.

But the brutality of the killing Wednesday by a fanatic crowd of a man described by friends and family as an artist eclipsed the fires after pictures and video of the scene were posted on social media.

The man, identified as Djamel Ben Ismail, 38, was buried the following day in his hometown of Khemis Miliana, west of the Kabyle capital of Tizi-Ouzou. He was killed outside a police station on a main square in the town of Larbaa Nath Irathen, a village ravaged by flames in the Tizi-Ouzou district.

The judicial police official, Mohamed Chagor, said the crowd in a “collective hysteria” dragged Ben Ismail out of a police station, where he was being protected, and attacked him. He said police officers decided not to fire warning shots at the mob in fear of making the situation worse.

Among those arrested were three women and the man who knifed the victim’s inanimate body before he was burned. Chagor said that when he was arrested the alleged knifer was preparing to flee to neighboring Morocco, which has increasingly tense ties with Algeria.

Chagor thanked those who posted photos, saying it helped authorities identify those arrested.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said authorities suspect a criminal origin behind the blazes even if a heat wave that has sizzled North Africa “is part of it.” At least 22 people have been arrested, officials have said.

Top Stories

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

Afghanistan updates: Another 1K US troops heading to Kabul, bringing total to 6,000

1 hour ago

Death-row inmate sues for pastor's touch during execution

Aug 12, 9:51 PM

Astros reach settlement after toddler hit by foul ball, attorney says

29 minutes ago

Biden and Trump bear responsibility for Afghanistan: Cheney

Aug 15, 1:08 PM

Top Stories

US troops evacuate civilians, diplomats in Kabul as Taliban close in

Aug 15, 11:31 AM

Fred aims for Florida Panhandle, Tropical Storm Grace targets Puerto Rico and Haiti

Aug 15, 1:37 PM

3-year-old missing from Pennsylvania camping spot

Aug 14, 1:16 PM

Trudeau triggers Canadian election, voting day Sept. 20

2 hours ago

Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

4 hours ago

Top Stories

US troops evacuate civilians, diplomats in Kabul as Taliban close in

Aug 15, 11:31 AM

3-year-old missing from Pennsylvania camping spot

Aug 14, 1:16 PM

Fred aims for Florida Panhandle, Tropical Storm Grace targets Puerto Rico and Haiti

Aug 15, 1:37 PM

Trudeau triggers Canadian election, voting day Sept. 20

2 hours ago

Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

4 hours ago

Top Stories

US troops evacuate civilians, diplomats in Kabul as Taliban close in

Aug 15, 11:31 AM

3-year-old missing from Pennsylvania camping spot

Aug 14, 1:16 PM

Afghanistan updates: Another 1K US troops heading to Kabul, bringing total to 6,000

1 hour ago

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

Fred aims for Florida Panhandle, Tropical Storm Grace targets Puerto Rico and Haiti

Aug 15, 1:37 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events