Algerian leader "stable" in hospital with unknown illness
ALGIERS, Algeria -- Algeria's President Abedelmadjid Tebboune has been hospitalized at a military hospital in the south of the capital Algiers, his office said Tuesday.
The statement downplayed the seriousness of the 75-year-old's condition saying he was “stable.” It did not give the nature of his illness or say when the hospitalization occurred.
It said that while Tebboune had been admitted to a specialized care unit of the Ain Naadja hospital, on the recommendation of his doctors, “the state of health of the President ... does not inspire any concern.”