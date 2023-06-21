Allies seek big-business investment to rebuild Ukraine at London conference

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, left, welcomes German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, in east London, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Diplomats from dozens of countries are meeting in London to drum up funds to rebuild Ukraine

LONDON -- Diplomats and business leaders from dozens of countries met in London on Wednesday to drum up funds to rebuild Ukraine, a mammoth task whose cost is estimated by the World Bank at more than $400 billion — a figure rising daily alongside the human toll of the 16-month war.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to announce a new U.S. assistance package at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is both a fundraising forum and a message to Russia that Ukraine’s allies are in it for the long haul.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who addressed delegates by video, said his country needed action, not just pledges.

“We must move from vision to agreements and from agreements to real projects," he said.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told delegates from governments, businesses and charities that Ukraine is a “huge investment opportunity” despite the mounting destruction from Russian attacks.

“In fact, the war has only proved how much Ukraine has to offer,” Sunak said, citing Ukraine's tech sector, which had its best-ever year in 2022.

“As we’ve seen in Bakhmut and Mariupol, what Russia cannot take it will seek to destroy,” Sunak said. “They want to do the same to Ukraine’s economy.

“The scale of the challenge is real, the war brought a 29% fall in Ukraine’s GDP last year, but just look at the streets of Kyiv. Despite the threat of attack, people are getting on with their lives -– and getting on with business.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are among international representatives at the gathering, which hopes to get big businesses to back Ukraine.

“(It’s) very much about encouraging the private sector to invest in Ukraine’s rebuilding and recovery,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Tuesday. To do that, he said, “we need to demonstrate that those investments will be effective and that they will be safe” by underwriting Ukraine’s long-term security.

It also means combating corruption, though Ukraine’s Western allies aren’t linking funding directly to curbing graft. Blinken said postwar Ukraine will need “the strongest possible economy, the strongest possibly democracy” in order to attract the investment it will urgently need.

“If Ukraine is going to attract the investment it needs, not just from government, not just from the international financial institutions but from the private sector, it has to build the best possible environment to attract that investment,” Blinken said.

Politicians, diplomats and businesspeople from more than 60 countries are attending the two-day gathering, where BT, Virgin, Philips and Hyundai Engineering are among more than 400 companies from 38 countries that Sunak said had committed to invest in Ukraine.

The scale of the need is vast, with many saying Ukraine needs the equivalent of the Marshall Plan that helped rebuild Europe after World War II. Its infrastructure had been decimated by Russian attacks even before the collapse of the Kakhovka dam this month after an explosion flooded some 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) of land and displaced thousands of people.

Sunak called for investment in technology and green energy to help build “a financially stronger, technologically advanced Ukraine.”

Britain is pledging 240 million pounds ($305 million) in aid and 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) in World Bank loan guarantees for Ukraine at the conference.

The U.K. also hopes to make progress on setting up wartime risk insurance for companies investing in Ukraine, though it’s unclear how advanced the plans are.

At last year’s recovery conference in Switzerland, Ukraine called for billions in Russian assets frozen by Western countries since the invasion to be used for Ukraine’s recovery.

That is still in the discussion phase, but Britain took a step in that direction this week, extending sanctions on Russia so that funds can be kept frozen until Ukraine gets compensation for the invasion.

“It’s clear Russia must pay for the destruction that they’ve inflicted," Sunak said.

United Nations Development Program head Achim Steiner, the top U.N. official at the conference, said reconstruction could not wait until the war is over.

“Reconstruction is not something that lies in the distant future, even in the worst moments, even in the midst of a crisis,” he said during a visit to Ukraine this month. “Sowing the seeds of recovery — that’s why some of us say early recovery — but also reconstruction, is not only a physical response strategy, it’s also a psychological one.”

