An ammunition blast in a Czech military area kills 1 service member

An ammunition explosion in a military training area in the Czech Republic has killed one service member and injured eight other people, including one civilian

By The Associated Press

PRAGUE -- An ammunition explosion in a military training area in the Czech Republic killed one service member and injured eight other people, including one civilian, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The accident took place in Libava, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Prague, as ammunition technicians were being trained, the ministry said.

Those injured were transported to hospitals in the city of Olomouc, it said.

Military police are investigating the cause of the explosion.