Ancient basilica on lagoon island hard hit in Venice flood One of the most ancient churches of Venice, a Byzantine basilica established in the year 639, counts among the 60 churches damaged in three exceptional floods last week

Tourists and residents resume their normal routine at a bar in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. High tidal waters returned to Venice on Sunday, days after the city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. Venetians coped with another exceptional tide Sunday in a season that is setting records while other parts of Italy wrestled with a cornucopia of weather woes, from rain-swollen rivers to high winds to an out-of-season avalanche. (Emiliano Creeps/ANSA via AP)

A spokesman for the Venice patriarchy said Tuesday that the ancient basilica flooded three times last week, with the lagoon salt water seeping into mosaic floors and the marble columns.

Alessandro Polet said the Church of Santa Maria Assunta has been cleaned with fresh water, but the extent of the damage will take time to assess, as the salt is especially corrosive and absorbs into the materials. Due to its position in the lagoon, the water took longer to recede than from the historic center of Venice.

Venice city hall noted the damage on Instagram, saying the basilica had been “hard hit.”