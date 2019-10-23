AP Interview: Franco grandson blasts Spain over exhumation

The grandson of late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco says that Thursday's planned exhumation of his grandfather's body is a "profanation" and that Spain's interim government wants to turn it into a rally before a Nov. 10 general election.

Francisco Franco Martínez-Bordiú spoke to The Associated Press hours before Franco's remains are due to be moved from a grandiose mausoleum to a more discreet cemetery. He also said that "Spain is under the dictatorship of political correctness."

Martínez-Bordiú said that "it's an all-out desecration," accusing judges who ruled in favor of the reburial of being accomplices in the Socialists' "electoral campaign."

The government says that no dictator should be enshrined in a state mausoleum.

Franco's relatives are attending the private exhumation.