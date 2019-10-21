AP Interview: Montenegro PM: Wrapping up Brexit is positive

The prime minister of Montenegro — a small Balkan nation that is the next in line to join the European Union — has expressed hope that once Brexit is finalized the EU's enlargement policy would regain importance.

Dusko Markovic tells The Associated Press that once the issue of Britain's departure from the bloc is wrapped up it would "free the EU from a major problem" and herald "new opportunities for candidate countries" such as Montenegro. The Adriatic nation of 600,000 that is seeking EU membership after joining NATO in 2017 amid strong opposition from Russia.

But Markovic warns that the EU decision not to open membership negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania sends a negative signal to the volatile Western Balkan region, where Russia has stepped up efforts to regain historic influence.