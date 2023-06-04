AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

Relatives cry during the funeral of Khalil Bahtini, the Islamic Jihad militant group's commander for the northern Gaza Strip, killed in an Israeli airstrike at their family home in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

MAY 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in May 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, political upheaval in Israel and Pakistan, and social protests in Lebanon.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

