A mirror reflects the image of an activist wearing a mask and protective face shield as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a small protest outside the parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. About a dozen activists staged the protest opposing the government's omnibus bill on job creation that was intended to boost economic growth and create jobs, saying that it undermined labor rights and environmental protection. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A mirror reflects the image of an activist wearing a mask and protective face shield as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a small protest outside the parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. About a dozen activists staged the protest opposing the government's omnibus bill on job creation that was intended to boost economic growth and create jobs, saying that it undermined labor rights and environmental protection. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) undefined The Associated Press

July 10-16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com