AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

Brazilians showed their disgust with corruption and rising crime in the first round of presidential voting by giving the biggest block of votes to a brash-speaking former army captain who promises to restore "traditional values" and jail crooked politicians. Far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro advanced to an Oct. 28 runoff with the second-place finisher, left-leaning Fernando Haddad.

Questions and condemnation of Venezuela's leadership poured in after the suspicious death of an opposition activist, who authorities said threw himself from the 10th floor of a police building.

In Guatemala, former Vice President Roxana Baldetti was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for involvement in a fraudulent state contract to decontaminate a major lake.

Thousands of people on Haiti's north coast dragged mattresses and chairs outside to camp out after a 5.9 earthquake killed at least 17 and injured 188.

The 12 boys and soccer coach from Thailand who were rescued from a partially flooded cave found themselves in the spotlight again when the Wild Boars played a friendly match against the River Plate youth soccer team of Argentina.

The match came a day after the Thai team participated in the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games in the Argentine capital. Over 4,000 teenage athletes are competing in the games.

