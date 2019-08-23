AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Haitian lawmakers worked inside a partially flooded Parliament after rain penetrated the leaky roof during debate on whether or not to start impeachment proceedings against Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Bolivian firefighters battled wildfires that have devoured about 400,000 hectares (1,544 square miles) of forested land.

A 21-year-old woman in El Salvador who served three years of a 30-year sentence for aggravated homicide related to a stillbirth in 2016 was acquitted at a retrial.

After a largely peaceful protest over alleged sexual attacks by police in Mexico City, some demonstrators went on a destructive rampage that included assaulting a male commuter with spray paint and kicks.

An armed man in Rio de Janeiro took dozens of hostages on a bus before he was shot to death by police following a four-hour standoff. In Honduras' capital, police unleashed tear gas to break up a deadly fight among soccer fans before the start of a game.

A 500-year-old mummy of an Incan girl was returned to Bolivia some 129 years after it was donated to the Michigan State University Museum.

Surfers in Peru aided a stranded, injured sperm whale, which was treated by a veterinarian and successfully returned to sea.

A young baseball player wore beat up cleats to practice in Venezuela, which was once an incubator of Major League Baseball stars but now struggles to showcase emerging talent.

———

Curated by Associated Press photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.