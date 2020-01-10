AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean AP PHOTOS: Puerto Rico is hammered by a series of earthquakes, children across Latin America get gifts on Epiphany and Venezuela's opposition faces a big test

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Puerto Rico was hit by a 5.8-magnitude quake before dawn Monday, then another 6.4-magnitude quake on Tuesday. Only one person died, but the quakes left severely damaged infrastructure and the island’s government said it was overwhelmed. Many in the affected area are comparing the situation to Hurricane Maria, while hundreds of families who are unable to return to their damaged homes wonder where they’ll stay in upcoming weeks and months as hope fades of electricity being restored soon.

Kids across the region got gifts on Epiphany, which marks the day the three wise men visited baby Jesus.

Anti-government demonstrators threw church furniture into a fire in Santiago, Chile, as the country continues to be roiled by sometimes violent street protests since Oct. 18, when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement.

Venezuela’s opposition faced its biggest test yet after government-backed lawmakers announced they were taking control of what Juan Guaidó's supporters have described as the nation’s last democratic institution. The opposition leader argued for National Guards to let him and all opposition lawmakers into the National Assembly, saying he will not enter unless all of them are allowed entry, outside the legislature in Caracas, Venezuela on Tuesday. Guaidó and lawmakers who back him pushed their way into the legislative building, following an attempt by rival legislators to take control of the congress.

———

This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch. Twitter: @LeslieMazoch

https://twitter.com/LeslieMazoch