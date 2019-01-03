AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

An Indian Sikh warrior blows fire during a display of traditional martial art skills in Jammu, India.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a woman holds incense and prays for health and fortune on New Year's Day at the Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing.

Thai worshippers take turns lying in coffins at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok in the belief that it helps them get rid of bad luck in the new year.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

