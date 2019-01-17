AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A female panda, still unnamed after being born in a Malaysian zoo, celebrates her first birthday with an ice cake.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a man wears a mask along the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, as unusually high levels of smog worsened by weather patterns engulf parts of Asia.

Kimono-clad women celebrate their 20th birthday on Coming of Age Day, a national holiday in Japan, with a ride on a roller coaster.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

