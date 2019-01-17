AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Jan 17, 2019, 9:38 PM ET
Naomi OsakaThe Associated Press
In this Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)

A female panda, still unnamed after being born in a Malaysian zoo, celebrates her first birthday with an ice cake.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a man wears a mask along the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, as unusually high levels of smog worsened by weather patterns engulf parts of Asia.

Kimono-clad women celebrate their 20th birthday on Coming of Age Day, a national holiday in Japan, with a ride on a roller coaster.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

