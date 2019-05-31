AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Same-sex couples in Taiwan seal their marriage with a kiss after the self-ruled democratic island became the first place in Asia to legalize the unions.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a beaming President Donald Trump greets U.S. service members during a visit to Japan.

A representative of a South Korean tour agency bows in apology following a collision between a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists and a larger vessel on the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary.

Climbers line up along a path to Mount Everest, highlighting dangerous overcrowding on the world's highest peak that resulted in some dozen deaths.

———

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

———

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com