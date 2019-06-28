AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Jun 28, 2019
Swedish programmer Ola Bini places his hands over his face during his Habeas Corpus hearing in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Swedish programmer close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was freed on Thursday after more than two months The Associated Press
Swedish programmer Ola Bini places his hands over his face during his Habeas Corpus hearing in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Swedish programmer close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was freed on Thursday after more than two months in jail on suspicion of hacking. Bini was arrested at Quito's airport in April as he prepared to board a flight to Japan. Top Ecuadorian officials have alleged he was part of a plot hatched with two unidentified Russian hackers to threaten the release of incriminating documents regarding President Lenin Moreno. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-20 summit in Osaka.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Hong Kong protesters rally outside police headquarters to press their demands for the formal withdrawal of bills that would allow extradition of suspects to mainland China.

North Koreans hold cards to create an image during a mass game performance at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

