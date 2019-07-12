AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

  • Bythe associated press
Jul 11, 2019, 9:12 PM ET
Carrie LamThe Associated Press
In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019, file photo, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam pauses during a press conference in Hong Kong. Lam said Tuesday the effort to amend an extradition bill was dead, but it wasn't clear if the legislation was being withdrawn as protesters have demanded. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

North Koreans pay tribute to their late leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, on the 25th death anniversary of the founder of the nation.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, thousands of candles are arranged in the shape of the Milky Way to celebrate Tanabata, a Japanese star festival, at Zoijoji Temple in Tokyo.

People in Hong Kong attend a vigil mourning a woman who took her own life during protests against a bill that would allow extradition of suspects to mainland China.

———

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

———

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com