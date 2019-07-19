AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

  • Bythe associated press
Jul 18, 2019, 11:55 PM ET
In this Saturday, July 13, 2019, file photo, a man wearing yukata (summer kimono) poses with a mask as thousands of lanterns are lit up during the Mitama festival at Yasukuni Shrine, in Tokyo. The four-day summer festival is one of the biggest lanterThe Associated Press
A South Korean man throws kimchi, the traditional pungent vegetable, at a fellow protester wearing the mask of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during an anti-Japanese rally in Seoul.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, children are hit by strong waves along Manila Bay in the Philippine capital.

A man wearing yukata, or summer kimono, poses with a mask in front of lanterns during the Mitama Festival at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which honors the country's war dead.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

