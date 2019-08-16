AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Protesters massed inside Hong Kong's airport, paralyzing flight operations with their demonstrations while appealing to travelers to hear their pro-democracy messages. The protests held in the city since early June have increasingly been marked by spasms of mob violence and clashes with police.

Amid fears China could use force to stop the Hong Kong protests, Chinese paramilitary police held exercises in the neighboring mainland city of Shenzhen and armored vehicles were seen parked in a sports complex there.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Kashmiris enduring an unprecedented security shutdown protested Indian rule in the divided region. A near-constant curfew was keeping residents indoors for the most part, but protesters rallied on the streets and some threw stones during the few hours the restrictions were lifted.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito made his first appearance at the annual ceremony marking the end of World War II. He expressed "deep remorse" over Japan's role in the hostilities in remarks that closely followed the stance of his father, who committed to making amends for the war during his reign.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editors Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo and Kiichiro Sato in Bangkok.

