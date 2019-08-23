AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

  • Bythe associated press
Aug 23, 2019, 2:17 AM ET
In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, armored vehicles and troop trucks are parked in a lot by Shenzhen Bay Stadium with the Shenzhen Bay Bridge that links into Hong Kong in the background in Shenzhen. Another weekend of protests is underway in Hong Kong as Mainland Chinese paramilitary police are holding drills in nearby Shenzhen, prompting speculation they could be sent in to suppress the protests. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Two fishermen fell into floodwaters after a rope broke during an Indian air force rescue attempt on the River Tawi in Jammu, India. Both the fishermen later swam to safety. Many waterways in South Asia are swollen by recent monsoon rains.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Hong Kong police and anti-government protesters faced off at a subway station as the demonstrators commemorated a violent attack against them a month ago. Tens of thousands of people had joined a weekend march as the protesters continue to call for Hong Kong's government to answer their demands for full democracy.

Papuan activists scuffled with police and soldiers during a rally near Indonesia's presidential palace in Jakarta, to protest racism and call for independence for their region.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

