AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

People at Tiananmen Square hold up their phones to record fireworks as part of a gala evening commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of China’s Communist Party.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, anti-government protesters in Hong Kong wave British flags to demand accountability after police shot a teenage demonstrator in the chest.

A sadhu, a Hindu holy man, takes shelter from the rain in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

