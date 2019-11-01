AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A police dog decorated with flowers stands at a police kennel in Kathmandu, Nepal, for the second day of the Tihar festival, when dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a fire nearly destroyed the historic Shuri Castle on the southern island of Okinawa in Japan.

A tattoo artist draws a masked figure on a person's thigh in Hong Kong, where people who support a protest movement most visible on the streets have found other ways of showing their support.

———

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

———

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com