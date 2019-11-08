AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia AP Photos: Pollution in India, lantern festival in Seoul, tennis tournament in China

In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, an Indian Hindu devotee performs rituals in Yamuna river, covered by chemical foam caused due to industrial and domestic pollution, during Chhath Puja festival in New Delhi, India. During Chhath, an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the sun god for sustaining life on earth. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)

An Indian Hindu performs a ritual to thank the sun god for sustaining life on Earth in the Yamuna River, which is covered by chemical foam caused by industrial pollution in New Delhi.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a visitor walks during the Seoul Lantern Festival.

Simona Halep of Romania eyes the ball as she plays against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in China.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

