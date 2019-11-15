AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia AP Photos: Sikh birthday celebration; Hong Kong protests; Japanese imperial ritual

A Sikh lights candles at the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of the birthday of Guru Nanak, the religion’s founder, in Amritsar, India.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, protester is detained in Hong Kong, which is in the sixth month of increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations.

A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the River Ganges in Varanasi, among the world's oldest cities, where millions of Hindu pilgrims gather annually for ritual bathing and prayers.

———

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

———

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com