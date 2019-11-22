AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia AP Photos: Prophet’s birthday in Kashmir, protests in Hong Kong, pope in Asia

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police fought off protesters with tear gas and batons Monday as they tried to break through a police cordon that is trapping hundreds of them on a university campus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police fought off protesters with tear gas and batons Monday as they tried to break through a police cordon that is trapping hundreds of them on a university campus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) The Associated Press

A Kashmiri Muslim woman breaks down upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a protester rests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police stormed part of the campus as pro-democracy demonstrations enter the sixth month.

People visit the Twenty-Six Martyrs Monument in Nagasaki, where Pope Francis will start his first official visit to Japan.

———

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

———

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com