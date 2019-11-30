AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
AP Photos: Pope Francis in Asia, Hong Kong elections, figure skating in Japan
Pope Francis delivers a speech with his cape blown by wind at the Martyrs’ Monument in Nagasaki, Japan.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong celebrate after pro-Beijing politician Junuis Ho lost a seat in a district council election.
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada perform during the gala exhibition of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Sapporo, Japan.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
