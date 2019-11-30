AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia AP Photos: Pope Francis in Asia, Hong Kong elections, figure skating in Japan

In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, pro-democracy supporters celebrate after pro-Beijing politician Junius Ho lost his election in Hong Kong. Vote counting was underway in Hong Kong early Monday after a massive turnout in district council elections seen as a barometer of public support for pro-democracy protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for more than five months. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, pro-democracy supporters celebrate after pro-Beijing politician Junius Ho lost his election in Hong Kong. Vote counting was underway in Hong Kong early Monday after a massive turnout in district council elections seen as a barometer of public support for pro-democracy protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for more than five months. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) The Associated Press

Pope Francis delivers a speech with his cape blown by wind at the Martyrs’ Monument in Nagasaki, Japan.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong celebrate after pro-Beijing politician Junuis Ho lost a seat in a district council election.

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada perform during the gala exhibition of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Sapporo, Japan.

———

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

———

