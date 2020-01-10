AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia Images from the Asia-Pacific region this week show firefighters battling wildfires in Australia, anti-government protests continuing in Hong Kong and tennis players competing in the ATP Cup

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's President and the 2020 presidential election candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is framed by a sign board during an election campaign rally in northern Taiwan's Hsinchu province. A year ago, the Taiwan leader was on the ropes. Now President Tsai appears poised to win a second four-year term in elections this Saturday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Firefighters warded off smoke and drew containment lines as they battled wildfires in southeast Australia.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, pro-democracy demonstrators rallied in Hong Kong, which is in its eighth month of anti-government protests.

Tuna sold for sky-high prices at the first auction of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal and other men competed on their national tennis teams at the ATP Cup in Australia.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editors Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo and Wally Santana in Bangkok.

