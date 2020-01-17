AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia Images from the Asia-Pacific region this week show a family fleeing the eruption of Taal volcano in the northern Philippines, Bangladeshis on a train following the conclusion of an Islamic congregation and kite flying in India

In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, an Indian woman poses with a kite during the International Kite Festival in Hyderabad, India. The three-day kite festival was organized by Telangana State Tourism Department, bringing together international teams of professional kite-flyers, along with thousands of kite-enthusiasts from around the city. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File)

In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, an Indian woman poses with a kite during the International Kite Festival in Hyderabad, India. The three-day kite festival was organized by Telangana State Tourism Department, bringing together international teams of professional kite-flyers, along with thousands of kite-enthusiasts from around the city. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File) The Associated Press

A family flees their home on a motorcycle through thick ash ejected by Taal volcano in the northern Philippines.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, a man waves Bangladeshi flag on an overcrowded train as throngs of people prepare to return home after attending a three-day Islamic religious congregation in the capital, Dhaka.

A woman poses with a kite during the International Kite Festival in Hyderabad, India.

———

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

———

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com