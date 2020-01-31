AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia A new virus has sickened thousands of people

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, paramilitary police wear face masks as they stand guard at Tiananmen Gate adjacent to Tiananmen Square in Beijing. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by postponing the end of this week's Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, paramilitary police wear face masks as they stand guard at Tiananmen Gate adjacent to Tiananmen Square in Beijing. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by postponing the end of this week's Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) The Associated Press

A new virus has sickened thousands of people. Public attractions in China have closed and transportation has been shut down in the central region where the illnesses have been concentrated as China's government tries to contain the spread of the illness.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, people seeking masks to wear as protection against the virus left supplies short around Asia.

India celebrated Republic Day while Australia marked Australia Day.

Switzerland's Roger Federer and American CiCi Bellis were among players on court at the Australian Open.

———

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

———

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com