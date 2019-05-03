AP Photos: The path to coronation for Thailand's king

May 3, 2019, 3:19 AM ET
In this Thursday, May 2, 2019, photo released by Bureau of the Thailand Royal Household, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, and Queen Suthida sit at Bangkok City Pollar Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand. On Wednesday, May 1, the King suddenly announced his fourth marriage, to a former flight attendant who is a commander of his security detail, and appointed her Queen Suthida. The coronation ceremonies for 66-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X, will be held on May 4-6, 2019. (Bureau of the Royal Household via AP)

Three days of elaborate, centuries-old rituals beginning Saturday will formally endow Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn with regal legitimacy.

He succeeded to the throne after the death of his revered father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in October 2016.

The 66-year-old Vajiralongkorn faces a challenge in the long-standing comparisons to his hardworking, deeply respected father. He spends stretches of time abroad, so building his standing among Thais will take time.

He participated in two-high profile events in 2015, leading thousands of Thais in mass bicycling events to mark his parents' birthdays.

He this week confirmed his fourth marriage, to a general in the palace security force now with the title Queen Suthida.

