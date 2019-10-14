AP PHOTOS: Riot police clash with protesters in Barcelona

  • ByThe Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — Oct 14, 2019, 7:01 PM ET
Police scuffle with protesters during a demonstration at El Prat airport, outskirts of Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced 12 prominent former Catalan politicians and activists to lengthly prison terms for their roles in a 2017 bid to gain Catalonia's independence, sparking protests across the wealthy Spanish region. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Police clashed with angry protesters in downtown Barcelona as well as outside the airport after Spain's Supreme Court convicted 12 separatist leaders of illegally promoting Catalonia's independence.

Police fired foam bullets and used batons against demonstrators, and regional emergency service SEM said 53 people were treated for injuries at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. In downtown Barcelona, police used batons and sounds similar to the firing projectiles were heard.

The protesters took to the streets after nine of the 12 Catalan politicians and activists were found guilty of sedition and sentenced from nine to 13 years in prison. Four of them also were convicted of misuse of public funds. The other three were fined for disobedience. The court barred all of them from holding public office.

Angry demonstrators halted some trains by placing burning tires and wood on tracks, and blocking roads as well as the airport entrance.