AP PHOTOS: New virus curfew brings silence to Milan streets
MILAN, Italy -- After 11 p.m., Milan is a ghost town. The piazzas are empty, the streets dark and quiet.
The silence is broken by the occasional rumble of a bus, streetcar or taxi, gliding through the night with few or no passengers.
Since an 11 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew took effect Thursday, people can only move around during those hours for reasons of work, health or necessity.
The curfew is among a raft of measures that authorities hope will stem the resurgence of COVID-19 in a part of the world that suffered severely early in the pandemic.
Further restrictions are set to take effect Monday. The Italian government is trying to prevent a repeat of the crisis the country experienced in the spring, when more than 30,000 people died and the hospitals at one point had more than 4,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
That number dwindled to double digits in the summer. In its latest update, the Health Ministry reported Saturday that more than 1,127 COVID-19 patients were in ICUs across Italy, including 213 in Lombardy. The nation’s confirmed death toll, the second-highest in Europe after Britain’s, rose to 37,210 with the deaths of another 151 people.
Karl Ritter in Rome contributed to this report.