AP PHOTOS: A Week in Pictures — Latin America & Caribbean

A small group of anti-government protesters set a section of the stadium on fire during the Copa Libertadores soccer game between Universidad de Chile and Brazil's SC Internacional, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Chile has been roiled by continuing street protests since Oct. 18, when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement with a long list of demands that largely focus on inequality. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) The Associated Press