AP Week in Pictures: Africa and Europe

By The Associated Press

April 5-11, 2024

Northern lights dance in the sky over the eruption of a volcano in Iceland, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, and Anouk Garnier breaks a record climbing a rope under the Eiffel Tower.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Karadjias in Cyprus.

