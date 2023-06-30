AP Week in Pictures: Asia

June 23-29, 2023

Muslims gather in the early morning to offer prayers in mosques and celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice. Chinese and Hong Kong flags are strung to mark the 26th anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. Chinese authorities issues a rare red alert for high temperatures in the capital.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

