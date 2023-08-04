AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Family members embrace each other as they grieve while transferring the coffin of one of the victims of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on Friday, July 28, 2023. A small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving scores of people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Family members embrace each other as they grieve while transferring the coffin of one of the victims of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on Friday, July 28, 2023. A small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving scores of people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Family members embrace each other as they grieve while transferring the coffin of one of the victims of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on Friday, July 28, 2023. A small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving scores of people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Family members embrace each other as they grieve while transferring the coffin of one of the victims of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on Friday, July 28, 2023. A small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving scores of people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

July 28-Aug. 3, 2023

Flooding in China and the Philippines, Hindu rituals at rivers in India, the capsize of a passenger ferry in the Philippines and New Zealand sea lions hanging out at the beach.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com