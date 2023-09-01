AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. August 30 sees the month's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Aug. 25-31, 2023

The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and over a headstone at a cemetery in Sydney, Australia. Members of Malaysian school-based government youth organization KRS hold their national flags during the National Day parade in Putrajaya, Malaysia and thousands of South Korean protesters shout slogans during a rally to demand the stop of the Japan’s release of treated radioactive water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

