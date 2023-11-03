AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A man is silhouetted near the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. The sudden death of China's former second-ranking leader, Li Keqiang, has shocked many people in the country, with tributes offered up to the ex-official who promised market-oriented reforms but was politically sidelined. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2023

A student activist resists detention while gathering to protest against Israel’s military operations in Gaza and to support the Palestinian people, in New Delhi. Activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party face police during a protest in Dhaka. A devotee lights oil lamps during celebrations of the full moon day of Thadingyut, or lighting festival, to mark the end of Buddhist Lent in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

