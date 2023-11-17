AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A Kashmiri villager inspects wicker sticks left for drying after peeling the cover on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Wicker is used for making traditional fire-pots called Kangri in Kashmir. Kashmiris use these traditional fire-pots to keep themselves warm during the severe winter months. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Nov. 10-16, 2023

Indian cricket fans celebrate their team’s victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand in Mumbai, India. Former Philippine senator Leila de Lima leaves court after being released on bail after six years. A Chinese coast guard vessel maneuvers beside a Philippine coast guard ship conducting a resupply mission in the disputed South China Sea.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

